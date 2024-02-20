We are so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive video for Connecticut based punks American Thrills just released a new music video for their single "Impossible". The track features guest vocals by Northcote, the track will be dropping on their sophmore LP set to be released later this year. The video was shot with footage from their recent shows with Hot Rod Circuit. See below to check out the exclusive video.
American Thrills: "Impossible" ft. Northcote
American Thrills: "Impossible"
