Jen Razavi of The Bombpops to release solo album

Jen Razavi of The Bombpops has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called East Side of Eden and will feature 10 tracks. The album will be out on April 26 on her own record album Fox and Clown. She will also be playing a handful of Colorado shows in April. Jen Razavi released a handful of singles in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 25
|Surfside
|Ft. Collins, CO
|Apr 26
|Ratio Beerworks
|Denver, CO
|Apr 27
|What’s Left Records
|Colorado Springs, CO