Stand Still: “Steps Ascending”

Stand Still
by

Stand Still have released a new song called “Steps Ascending”. The song is available digitally via DAZE. Stand Sill will be touring the US starting later this week and released their EP In A Moment’s Notice in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Friday Feb 23Baltimore MDHoly Frijolesw/ Family Dinner
Saturday Feb 24Richmond VABanditosw/ Family Dinner
Sunday Feb 25Lake Como NJSalty's Beach Barw/ Family Dinner
Thursday March 7Buffalo NYCasa Di Francescasw/ House and Home
Friday March 8Pittsburgh PAPreservingw/ House and Home
Saturday March 9Cleveland OHBirdhousew/ House and Home
Sunday March 10Wilkes Barre PADoug’s Board Roomw/ House and Home
Monday March 11Troy NYNo Funw/ Drug Church
Tuesday March 12Burlington VTHigher Ground
Wednesday March 13Portland METhe Cavern
Thursday March 14Providence RINews Cafe
Friday March 15Holyoke MAThe Hoffw/ Witness Chamber & Spite House
Saturday March 16Brooklyn NYThe Kingslandw/ Spite House