Stand Still: “Steps Ascending”

by Em Moore
Stand Still have released a new song called “Steps Ascending”. The song is available digitally via DAZE. Stand Sill will be touring the US starting later this week and released their EP In A Moment’s Notice in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Friday Feb 23
|Baltimore MD
|Holy Frijoles
|w/ Family Dinner
|Saturday Feb 24
|Richmond VA
|Banditos
|w/ Family Dinner
|Sunday Feb 25
|Lake Como NJ
|Salty's Beach Bar
|w/ Family Dinner
|Thursday March 7
|Buffalo NY
|Casa Di Francescas
|w/ House and Home
|Friday March 8
|Pittsburgh PA
|Preserving
|w/ House and Home
|Saturday March 9
|Cleveland OH
|Birdhouse
|w/ House and Home
|Sunday March 10
|Wilkes Barre PA
|Doug’s Board Room
|w/ House and Home
|Monday March 11
|Troy NY
|No Fun
|w/ Drug Church
|Tuesday March 12
|Burlington VT
|Higher Ground
|Wednesday March 13
|Portland ME
|The Cavern
|Thursday March 14
|Providence RI
|News Cafe
|Friday March 15
|Holyoke MA
|The Hoff
|w/ Witness Chamber & Spite House
|Saturday March 16
|Brooklyn NY
|The Kingsland
|w/ Spite House