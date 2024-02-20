Strung Out and Belvedere announce UK/EU tour

Strung Out and Belvedere have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place in the summer. Strung Out will be touring touring North America with Less Than Jake in March and will be releasing their new album Dead Rebellion on April 5. Belvedere will be touring Japan this May and released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Wed Jul 17Wermelskirchen, DEAJZ Bahndamm
Thu Jul 18Lictenvoorde, NLZwarte Cross
Fri Jul 19Stuttgart, DEGoldmark’s
Sat Jul 20St. Georgen im Attergau, ATFall Back Down Festival
Sun Jul 21Vienna, ATChelsea
Mon Jul 22Munich, DEBackstage
Wed Jul 24Mogilno, PLMagazyn Zbozowy GS
Thu Jul 25Berlin, DELido
Fri Jul 26Goldenstedt, DEAfdreiht Un Buten Festival
Sat Jul 27Bausendorf, DERiez Open Air
Sun Jul 28Cap Découverte (81), FRXtremfest
Mon Jul 29Paris, FRTBA
Tue Jul 30Portsmouth, UKEdge Of The Wedge
Wed Jul 31Leeds, UKThe Key Club
Thu Aug 1Blackpool, UKRebellion Festivals
Fri Aug 2London, UKNew Cross Inn
Sat Aug 3Duffel, BEBrakRock Ecofest
Mon Aug 5Zurich, CHDynamo
Tue Aug 6Bellaria Igea Marina (Rimini), ITMapo Club Bay Fest Pool Party
Wed Aug 7Tolmin, SIPunk Rock Holiday
Thu Aug 8Lindau, DEClub Vaudeville
Fri Aug 9Villmar, DETells Bells Festival
Sat Aug 10Den Haag, NLMusicon