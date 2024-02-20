Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Strung Out and Belvedere have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place in the summer. Strung Out will be touring touring North America with Less Than Jake in March and will be releasing their new album Dead Rebellion on April 5. Belvedere will be touring Japan this May and released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wed Jul 17
|Wermelskirchen, DE
|AJZ Bahndamm
|Thu Jul 18
|Lictenvoorde, NL
|Zwarte Cross
|Fri Jul 19
|Stuttgart, DE
|Goldmark’s
|Sat Jul 20
|St. Georgen im Attergau, AT
|Fall Back Down Festival
|Sun Jul 21
|Vienna, AT
|Chelsea
|Mon Jul 22
|Munich, DE
|Backstage
|Wed Jul 24
|Mogilno, PL
|Magazyn Zbozowy GS
|Thu Jul 25
|Berlin, DE
|Lido
|Fri Jul 26
|Goldenstedt, DE
|Afdreiht Un Buten Festival
|Sat Jul 27
|Bausendorf, DE
|Riez Open Air
|Sun Jul 28
|Cap Découverte (81), FR
|Xtremfest
|Mon Jul 29
|Paris, FR
|TBA
|Tue Jul 30
|Portsmouth, UK
|Edge Of The Wedge
|Wed Jul 31
|Leeds, UK
|The Key Club
|Thu Aug 1
|Blackpool, UK
|Rebellion Festivals
|Fri Aug 2
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|Sat Aug 3
|Duffel, BE
|BrakRock Ecofest
|Mon Aug 5
|Zurich, CH
|Dynamo
|Tue Aug 6
|Bellaria Igea Marina (Rimini), IT
|Mapo Club Bay Fest Pool Party
|Wed Aug 7
|Tolmin, SI
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Thu Aug 8
|Lindau, DE
|Club Vaudeville
|Fri Aug 9
|Villmar, DE
|Tells Bells Festival
|Sat Aug 10
|Den Haag, NL
|Musicon