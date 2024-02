, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Aphids! have released a video for their song “Ring Ring”. The video was directed, shot, and cut by Matthew F. Smith. The song was released as part of the Hellcat Singles Club in 2023. Tim Armstrong produced the track and TJ Rivera mastered it. Aphids! released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the video below.