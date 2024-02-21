Respire announce ON and QC shows

by Em Moore
Respire have announced that they will be playing a handful of Canadian shows this spring. The shows include a performance at Toronto’s Prepare the Ground Festival. In the Instagram post where they announced the dates, the band also said, “LP4 is nearly complete after nine long months of production”. Respire released their EP réexposition in 2023 and their album Black Line in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 31
|Casa del Popolo
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 01
|Festival LOURD
|Gatineau, QC
|Jun 02
|Prepare The Ground
|Toronto, ON