Respire announce ON and QC shows

Respire
Respire have announced that they will be playing a handful of Canadian shows this spring. The shows include a performance at Toronto’s Prepare the Ground Festival. In the Instagram post where they announced the dates, the band also said, “LP4 is nearly complete after nine long months of production”. Respire released their EP réexposition in 2023 and their album Black Line in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 31Casa del PopoloMontreal, QC
Jun 01Festival LOURDGatineau, QC
Jun 02Prepare The GroundToronto, ON