Single Mothers announce 'Negative Qualities' 10th anniversary tour (UK)

Single Mothers have announced a UK tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Negative Qualities. Other Half will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 23. Single Mothers released their album Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 122000treesCheltenham, UK
Jul 13Key ClubLeeds, UK
Jul 14The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Jul 15YesManchester, UK
Jul 16BodegaNottingham, UK
Jul 17New Cross InnLondon, UK
Jul 18JoinersSouthampton, UK
Jul 19Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Jul 20Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
Jul 21Voodoo Daddy’sNorwich, UK