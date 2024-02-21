Single Mothers have announced a UK tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Negative Qualities. Other Half will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 23. Single Mothers released their album Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 12
|2000trees
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 13
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jul 14
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Jul 15
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 16
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Jul 17
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Jul 18
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Jul 19
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Jul 20
|Hare and Hounds
|Birmingham, UK
|Jul 21
|Voodoo Daddy’s
|Norwich, UK