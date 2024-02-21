Couch Slut announce new album, release “Ode to Jimbo” video

Couch Slut
by

Couch Slut have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Could Do It Tonight and will be out on April 19 via Brutal Panda Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Ode To Jimbo” which was shot by Joseph Bone. Couch Slut released Take A Chance of Rock ’n’ Roll in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

You Could Do It Tonight Tracklist

Couch Slut Lewis

Ode To Jimbo

Wilkinson’s Sword

The Donkey

Presidential Welcome

Energy Crystals For Healing

Downhill Racer

Laughing and Crying

The Weaversville Home For Boys