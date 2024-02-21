Couch Slut announce new album, release “Ode to Jimbo” video

Couch Slut have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Could Do It Tonight and will be out on April 19 via Brutal Panda Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Ode To Jimbo” which was shot by Joseph Bone. Couch Slut released Take A Chance of Rock ’n’ Roll in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.