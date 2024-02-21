Couch Slut announce new album, release “Ode to Jimbo” video

by Em Moore
Couch Slut have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Could Do It Tonight and will be out on April 19 via Brutal Panda Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Ode To Jimbo” which was shot by Joseph Bone. Couch Slut released Take A Chance of Rock ’n’ Roll in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
You Could Do It Tonight Tracklist
Couch Slut Lewis
Ode To Jimbo
Wilkinson’s Sword
The Donkey
Presidential Welcome
Energy Crystals For Healing
Downhill Racer
Laughing and Crying
The Weaversville Home For Boys