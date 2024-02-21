Heavenly Blue announce debut album, share “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me”

Heavenly Blue
by

Heavenly Blue have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called We Have The Answer and will be out on April 12 via Secret Voice. The band has also released a new song called “Static Voice Speaks to Static Me”. Heavenly Blue will be touring the US starting in March with Frail Body )(on all dates) and Flooding (on select dates) and will be playing New Friends Fest in Toronto this August. The band released their debut single “Certain Distance” as part of the Balladeers, Redefined comp in 2023. Check out the song, tracklist, and video below.

We Have The Answer Tracklist

Davos

We Have The Answer

Pando

Glass So Clear

Certain Distance

Static Voice Speaks to Static Me

…And Like That, A Year Had Passed

A Part Of Me, A Part Of You

Looming

Heat Death Parade

All Of The Piece Break

DateCityVenue
March 02Grand Rapids, MIWealthy Annex (no Frail Body)
March 03Peoria, ILSlicehub
March 04Kansas City, MOFarewell (w/Flooding)
March 05Tulsa, OKWhittier Bar (w/Flooding)
March 06Oklahoma City, OKSanctuary (w/Flooding)
March 07Denton, TXRubber Gloves
March 08San Antonio, TXB-Side
March 09Houston, TXThe End
March 10Austin, TXChess Club
March 11Austin, TXAustin High Tunnels
March 12Austin, TXThe Ballroom
March 13Little Rock, ARWhite Water Tavern
March 14Memphis, TNHaven Haus
March 15Nashville, TNdrkmttr
March 16Louisville, KYTBA