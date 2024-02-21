Heavenly Blue announce debut album, share “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me”

Heavenly Blue have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called We Have The Answer and will be out on April 12 via Secret Voice. The band has also released a new song called “Static Voice Speaks to Static Me”. Heavenly Blue will be touring the US starting in March with Frail Body )(on all dates) and Flooding (on select dates) and will be playing New Friends Fest in Toronto this August. The band released their debut single “Certain Distance” as part of the Balladeers, Redefined comp in 2023. Check out the song, tracklist, and video below.
We Have The Answer Tracklist
Davos
We Have The Answer
Pando
Glass So Clear
Certain Distance
Static Voice Speaks to Static Me
…And Like That, A Year Had Passed
A Part Of Me, A Part Of You
Looming
Heat Death Parade
All Of The Piece Break
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 02
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Wealthy Annex (no Frail Body)
|March 03
|Peoria, IL
|Slicehub
|March 04
|Kansas City, MO
|Farewell (w/Flooding)
|March 05
|Tulsa, OK
|Whittier Bar (w/Flooding)
|March 06
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Sanctuary (w/Flooding)
|March 07
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|March 08
|San Antonio, TX
|B-Side
|March 09
|Houston, TX
|The End
|March 10
|Austin, TX
|Chess Club
|March 11
|Austin, TX
|Austin High Tunnels
|March 12
|Austin, TX
|The Ballroom
|March 13
|Little Rock, AR
|White Water Tavern
|March 14
|Memphis, TN
|Haven Haus
|March 15
|Nashville, TN
|drkmttr
|March 16
|Louisville, KY
|TBA