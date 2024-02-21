Heavenly Blue announce debut album, share “Static Voice Speaks To Static Me”

Heavenly Blue have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called We Have The Answer and will be out on April 12 via Secret Voice. The band has also released a new song called “Static Voice Speaks to Static Me”. Heavenly Blue will be touring the US starting in March with Frail Body )(on all dates) and Flooding (on select dates) and will be playing New Friends Fest in Toronto this August. The band released their debut single “Certain Distance” as part of the Balladeers, Redefined comp in 2023. Check out the song, tracklist, and video below.