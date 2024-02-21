Slayer Reunites (Surprisingly)

Here's an unexpected development. Slayer has reunited for at least two shows. The band will play Riot Fest on September 22 and Louder than Life in Louisville, KY on September 27.

The reunion is somewhat surprising as Slayer guitarist Kerry King just launched his solo band and has dates planned for the summer. Similarly, last month, Kerry King was interviewed by rolling Stone magazine and expressed displeasure with Slayer vocalist Tom Araya and even mentioned that they hadn't had a single word with one another since Slayer's "last" show in 2019. The band's lineup was not announced but it will likely include King, Araya, long time drummer Paul Bostaph, and Gary Holt (also of exodus). We'll keep you updated.