Deap Vally / Gloin at The Garrison in Toronto, ON 02/20

On February 20, Los Angeles-based rock duo Deap Vally played the Garrison in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto-based noise rockers Gloin opened the show. Deap Vally released their album SISTRIONIX 2​.​0 at the beginning of this month. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.