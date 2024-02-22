The Darts to release new album, announce tour dates for California and Mexico

The Darts have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Boomerang and will be out on April 26 via Alternative Tentacles. The band has also announced tour dates for California and Mexico for this spring. The Darts released their album Snake Oil in 2022. Check out the dates below.

4/19Sacramento, CAThe Starlet Room
4/20Los Altos Hills, CAKFJC In-studio set *streams live*
4/20Oakland, CAThee Stork Club
4/21Santa Cruz, CAMoe's Alley *matinee show*
5/02Los Angeles, CAJamInTheVan *streams live*
5/02Los Angeles, CAThe Paramount
5/03San Pedro, CAThe Sardine
5/04San Diego, CATil Two Club
5/05Tecate, MXLicores Esmeralda