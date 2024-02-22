The Darts to release new album, announce tour dates for California and Mexico

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Darts have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Boomerang and will be out on April 26 via Alternative Tentacles. The band has also announced tour dates for California and Mexico for this spring. The Darts released their album Snake Oil in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/19
|Sacramento, CA
|The Starlet Room
|4/20
|Los Altos Hills, CA
|KFJC In-studio set *streams live*
|4/20
|Oakland, CA
|Thee Stork Club
|4/21
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Moe's Alley *matinee show*
|5/02
|Los Angeles, CA
|JamInTheVan *streams live*
|5/02
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Paramount
|5/03
|San Pedro, CA
|The Sardine
|5/04
|San Diego, CA
|Til Two Club
|5/05
|Tecate, MX
|Licores Esmeralda