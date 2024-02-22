Listen to the new track by Faulty Cognitions!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by San Antonio-based punk rockers Faulty Cognitions! The song is called “Sad Sack” and is off their upcoming album Somehow, Here We Are. Speaking about the song, vocalist Chris Mason said,



”I've spent too many years drowning out the discomfort and dissatisfaction of living in late-stage capitalism with alcohol use and mindless consumerism without even realizing that's what I was doing. The world's a fucking nightmare but I'm privileged beyond belief. I'm no longer ok with giving over to hopelessness and cynicism while watching the horrors of the world unfold on my $1K smartphone. We've been pitted against one another and conditioned to believe that change is impossible. It's a lie. ‘Sad Sack’ is about waking up one morning and deciding that changing myself was the first step to changing the world.”

Somehow, Here We Are will be out on April 12 via Cercle Social Records and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to the new song below!