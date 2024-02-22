JER / Zeta / Pinksqueeze / Cheem / Pulses. (US)

JER and Zeta have announced co-headlining tour dates for the US for May. Pinksqueeze, Cheem, and Pulses will be joining them on select dates. JER will be touring the US with Devon Kay and The Solutions and Suzie True starting tomorrow and released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Zeta will be joining Sweet Pill on select dates on their upcoming North American tour and released their album Todo Bailarlo in 2022. Check out the dates below.

May 02X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WIw/Pinksqueeze
May 03Frankie’sToledo, OHw/Pinksqueeze
May 04Fischer HallFrankenmuth, MIw/Pinksqueeze
May 05No ClassCleveland, OHw/Pinksqueeze
May 06Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Pinksqueeze
May 07Bug JarRochester, NYw/Cheem
May 09Crystal BallroomBoston, MAw/Cheem
May 10The KingslandBrooklyn, NYw/Cheem, without Zeta
May 11Salty’sLake Como, NJw/Cheem
May 12Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Pulses., without Zeta
May 13Metro GalleryBaltimore, MDw/Pulses., without Zeta
May 14Space BallroomHamden, CTw/Pulses.
May 15Empire UndergroundAlbany, NYw/Pulses.