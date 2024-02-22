JER and Zeta have announced co-headlining tour dates for the US for May. Pinksqueeze, Cheem, and Pulses will be joining them on select dates. JER will be touring the US with Devon Kay and The Solutions and Suzie True starting tomorrow and released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Zeta will be joining Sweet Pill on select dates on their upcoming North American tour and released their album Todo Bailarlo in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 02
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 03
|Frankie’s
|Toledo, OH
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 04
|Fischer Hall
|Frankenmuth, MI
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 05
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 06
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Pinksqueeze
|May 07
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|w/Cheem
|May 09
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA
|w/Cheem
|May 10
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Cheem, without Zeta
|May 11
|Salty’s
|Lake Como, NJ
|w/Cheem
|May 12
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Pulses., without Zeta
|May 13
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Pulses., without Zeta
|May 14
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/Pulses.
|May 15
|Empire Underground
|Albany, NY
|w/Pulses.