Capra announce Western US tour dates

Capra have announced spring tour dates for the Western US. Slow Pulse and Coldview will be joining them on select dates. Capra will be touring the US in March and released their album Errors in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 251810 OjemanHouston, TXw/Slow Pulse
Apr 26The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TXw/Slow Pulse
Apr 27Come and Take ItAustin, TXw/Slow Pulse
Apr 28Jake’s CafeLubbock, TXw/Slow Pulse
Apr 30The BeastTempe, AZ
May 01Slow DeathNational City, CAw/Coldview
May 02Towne PlazaLos Angeles, CAw/Coldview
May 03Strummer’sFresno, CAw/Coldview
May 04Eagle Aerie HallLas Vegas, NVw/Coldview
May 07Mass Movement Comm ArtsTulsa, OK
May 08Haltom TheaterFort Worth, TXw/Slow Pulse