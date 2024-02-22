Capra have announced spring tour dates for the Western US. Slow Pulse and Coldview will be joining them on select dates. Capra will be touring the US in March and released their album Errors in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 25
|1810 Ojeman
|Houston, TX
|w/Slow Pulse
|Apr 26
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Slow Pulse
|Apr 27
|Come and Take It
|Austin, TX
|w/Slow Pulse
|Apr 28
|Jake’s Cafe
|Lubbock, TX
|w/Slow Pulse
|Apr 30
|The Beast
|Tempe, AZ
|May 01
|Slow Death
|National City, CA
|w/Coldview
|May 02
|Towne Plaza
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Coldview
|May 03
|Strummer’s
|Fresno, CA
|w/Coldview
|May 04
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Coldview
|May 07
|Mass Movement Comm Arts
|Tulsa, OK
|May 08
|Haltom Theater
|Fort Worth, TX
|w/Slow Pulse