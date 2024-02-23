Bayside announce new album, release “The Devils”

by Em Moore
Bayside have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive and will be out digitally on April 5 and physically on May 10 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a new song called “The Devils”. Bayside will be touring the US starting in April and released their EPs Red and Blue in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive Tracklist
1. The Devils
2. Castaway
3. Go To Hell
4. How To Ruin Everything (Patience) [ft. Ice Nine Kills]
5. Good Advice
6. Miracle
7. Strangest Faces
8. Say So Long
9. Bad Intentions
10. Just Like Home
11. I'm So Happy I Could Die