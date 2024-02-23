Half Past Two sign to Bad Time Records, announce new album, release “Dominoes” video

by Em Moore
Half Past Two have signed to Bad Time Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Talk Is Killing Me and will be out on April 19. The band has also released a video for their new song “Dominoes” which was directed, filmed, and edited by Rae Mystic. Half Past Two released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Talk Is Killing Me Tracklist
Barrier For Entry
Lie To You
Dominoes
In My Head
Curse The Universe
I Don’t Dream Anymore
Talk Is Killing Me
Give and Take
Out Playlist (ft. Scott Klopfenstein)
Never Saw Me
Isolated Days
Out Of Time