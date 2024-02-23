Half Past Two sign to Bad Time Records, announce new album, release “Dominoes” video

Half Past Two
by

Half Past Two have signed to Bad Time Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Talk Is Killing Me and will be out on April 19. The band has also released a video for their new song “Dominoes” which was directed, filmed, and edited by Rae Mystic. Half Past Two released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Talk Is Killing Me Tracklist

Barrier For Entry

Lie To You

Dominoes

In My Head

Curse The Universe

I Don’t Dream Anymore

Talk Is Killing Me

Give and Take

Out Playlist (ft. Scott Klopfenstein)

Never Saw Me

Isolated Days

Out Of Time