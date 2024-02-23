AWOL announce new album, release “Tear 'Em To Bits” video

by Em Moore
Australian hardcore punk band AWOL have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tear ‘Em To Bits and will be out on April 26 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Pablo Barnes. AWOL released their self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the video and tracksuit below.
Tear ‘Em To Bits Tracklist
Lejos De Dios
AWOL
Who You Were
Oblivion
Tear ‘Em To Bits
Kingdom
Fall From Grace
So Many Nights
Lost Again