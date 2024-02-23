AWOL announce new album, release “Tear 'Em To Bits” video

AWOL
by

Australian hardcore punk band AWOL have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tear ‘Em To Bits and will be out on April 26 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Pablo Barnes. AWOL released their self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the video and tracksuit below.

Tear ‘Em To Bits Tracklist

Lejos De Dios

AWOL

Who You Were

Oblivion

Tear ‘Em To Bits

Kingdom

Fall From Grace

So Many Nights

Lost Again