Listen to a new track by Total Massacre!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Southern California-based punks Total Massacre! The song is called “Quiet Part Loud” and will be on their upcoming album Class War. Speaking about the song, the band said,



”’Quiet Part Loud’ delivers a poignant directive: get out there, strike, and make your voice heard. Off our new album, Class War, this track resonates with post-COVID activism, urging people worldwide to reclaim power. This compelling message is woven into a banger, with searing guitars and a resolute beat. We unapologetically reject fascism, racism, and capitalism, and are making a sonic stand against societal ills.”

Class War will be out everywhere on March 29. Listen to the track below!