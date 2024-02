Psywarfare, the noise project of Dwid of Integrity has released a 7-inch tribute to Genesis P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle/Psychic TV. The release is a split with Coppermouth. The Psywarfare side includes a song that samples Genesis as well as a cover of Throbbing gristle's "Six Six Sixties." The coppermouth side is a noise track titled "XXIII."