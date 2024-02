15 hours ago by Em Moore

The Anti-Queens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Disenchanted and will be out this spring via Stomp Records. The Anti-Queens will be touring Ontario and Quebec with Bowling For Soup in April and will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. The band released their self-titled album The Anti-Queens in 2019. See the announcement post in full below.