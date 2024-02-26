On February 24, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs played The Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Slug opened the show. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs released their album Land of Sleeper in 2023. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.