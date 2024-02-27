Knocked Loose announce new album, release “Blinding Faith” video

Knocked Loose have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To and will be out on May 10 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Blinding Faith” which was directed by Kevin Lombardo. Knocked Loose are currently touring Europe and the UK and will be touring North America starting in April. The band released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.