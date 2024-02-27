The HIRS Collective to tour US and Canada

The HIRS Collective
by Tours

The HIRS Collective has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this spring. They will be joined by The Armed, Agriculture, Rid Of Me, Orchid, Deaf Club, and Jetsam on select dates. The HIRS Collective released We’re Still Here in 2023 and spoke to JP about it last year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 17Cambridge RoomDallas, TXw/The Armed
Mar 19Eastside BowlNashville, TNw/The Armed
Mar 20MotorcoDurham, NCw/The Armed
Mar 22The SocialOrlando, FLw/The Armed
Mar 23Masquerade / HellAtlanta, GAw/The Armed
Mar 24The BroadberryRichmond, VAw/The Armed
Mar 25Black CatWashington, DCw/The Armed
Mar 26Spirit HallPittsburgh, PAw/The Armed
Mar 27Mahall’sLakewood, OHw/The Armed
Mar 28Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MIw/The Armed
Mar 29Expo VintageToronto, ON
Mar 30Silver Street Community CenterSyracuse, NY
Apr 13Black Mold MarketSalem, MA
Apr 14Milk BoyPhiladelphia, PAw/Agriculture
Apr 26The CrownBaltimore, MDw/Rid Of Me
Apr 27Golden PonyHarrisonburg, VAw/Rid Of Me
Apr 28The Taphouse GrillVirginia Beach, VAw/Rid Of Me
Apr 29Reggie’s 42nd Street TavernWilmington, NCw/Rid Of Me
Apr 30Static Age RecordsAsheville, NCw/Rid Of Me
May 01Flicker BarAthens, GAw/Rid Of Me
May 02Lodge of SorrowSavannah, GAw/Rid Of Me
May 03The OxGainesville, FLw/Rid Of Me
May 04GrampsMiami, FLw/Rid Of Me
May 05East Ocean PubStuart, FLw/Rid Of Me
May 08Union TransferPhiladelphia, PAw/Orchid
May 10WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Orchid
May 11The Lost WellAustin, TX
May 12Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
May 14The SanctuaryOklahoma City, OK
May 15Whittler BarTulsa, OK
May 17Bear Metal StudiosSanta Fe, NM
May 18The Nile UndergroundMesa, AZw/Deaf Club
May 19Dive BarLas Vegas, NVw/Deaf Club
May 20Knucklehead BarLos Angeles, CAw/Deaf Club
May 21Brick By BrickSan Diego, CAw/Deaf Club
May 22Supply and DemandLong Beach, CAw/Deaf Club
May 24Proof Social ClubHonolulu, HI
May 25Hale Wal VistaWalanae, HI
May 28Destructive WarehouseFresno, CAw/Deaf Club
May 29Cafe ColonialSacramento, CAw/Deaf Club
May 30Stork ClubOakland, CAw/Deaf Club
May 31Siren’s Song TavernEureka, CAw/Deaf Club
Jun 01Sam Bond’s GarageEugene, ORw/Deaf Club
Jun 02The High Water MarkPortland, ORw/Deaf Club
Jun 04The CobaltVancouver, BCw/Deaf Club
Jun 05SubstationSeattle, WAw/Deaf Club
Jun 07TBDFairbanks, AK
Jun 08TBDAnchorage, AK
Jun 11The Big DipperSpokane, WA
Jun 12The ShredderBoise, ID
Jun 13The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 14Seventh Circle Music CollectiveDenver, CO
Jun 15VulturesColorado Springs, CO
Jun 17Remedy BrewingSioux Falls, SD
Jun 18Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE
Jun 19Underground Music Venue (Cafe)Minneapolis, MN
Jun 20Mickey’s TavernMadison, WI
Jun 21X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Jun 22Reggies / Music JointChicago, IL
Jun 23Black CircleIndianapolis, IN
Jun 24SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Jun 25No ClassCleveland, OH
Jun 26Amys PlaceBuffalo, NYw/Jetsam
Jun 27Expo VintageToronto, ONw/Jetsam
Jun 28Dominion TavernOttawa, ONw/Jetsam
Jun 29Turbo HausMontreal, QCw/Jetsam
Jun 30Monkey HouseBurlington, VTw/Jetsam