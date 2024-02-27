The HIRS Collective has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this spring. They will be joined by The Armed, Agriculture, Rid Of Me, Orchid, Deaf Club, and Jetsam on select dates. The HIRS Collective released We’re Still Here in 2023 and spoke to JP about it last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 17
|Cambridge Room
|Dallas, TX
|w/The Armed
|Mar 19
|Eastside Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|w/The Armed
|Mar 20
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|w/The Armed
|Mar 22
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|w/The Armed
|Mar 23
|Masquerade / Hell
|Atlanta, GA
|w/The Armed
|Mar 24
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|w/The Armed
|Mar 25
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|w/The Armed
|Mar 26
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/The Armed
|Mar 27
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|w/The Armed
|Mar 28
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/The Armed
|Mar 29
|Expo Vintage
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 30
|Silver Street Community Center
|Syracuse, NY
|Apr 13
|Black Mold Market
|Salem, MA
|Apr 14
|Milk Boy
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Agriculture
|Apr 26
|The Crown
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Rid Of Me
|Apr 27
|Golden Pony
|Harrisonburg, VA
|w/Rid Of Me
|Apr 28
|The Taphouse Grill
|Virginia Beach, VA
|w/Rid Of Me
|Apr 29
|Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern
|Wilmington, NC
|w/Rid Of Me
|Apr 30
|Static Age Records
|Asheville, NC
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 01
|Flicker Bar
|Athens, GA
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 02
|Lodge of Sorrow
|Savannah, GA
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 03
|The Ox
|Gainesville, FL
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 04
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 05
|East Ocean Pub
|Stuart, FL
|w/Rid Of Me
|May 08
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Orchid
|May 10
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Orchid
|May 11
|The Lost Well
|Austin, TX
|May 12
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 14
|The Sanctuary
|Oklahoma City, OK
|May 15
|Whittler Bar
|Tulsa, OK
|May 17
|Bear Metal Studios
|Santa Fe, NM
|May 18
|The Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Deaf Club
|May 19
|Dive Bar
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Deaf Club
|May 20
|Knucklehead Bar
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 21
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 22
|Supply and Demand
|Long Beach, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 24
|Proof Social Club
|Honolulu, HI
|May 25
|Hale Wal Vista
|Walanae, HI
|May 28
|Destructive Warehouse
|Fresno, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 29
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 30
|Stork Club
|Oakland, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|May 31
|Siren’s Song Tavern
|Eureka, CA
|w/Deaf Club
|Jun 01
|Sam Bond’s Garage
|Eugene, OR
|w/Deaf Club
|Jun 02
|The High Water Mark
|Portland, OR
|w/Deaf Club
|Jun 04
|The Cobalt
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Deaf Club
|Jun 05
|Substation
|Seattle, WA
|w/Deaf Club
|Jun 07
|TBD
|Fairbanks, AK
|Jun 08
|TBD
|Anchorage, AK
|Jun 11
|The Big Dipper
|Spokane, WA
|Jun 12
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Jun 13
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 14
|Seventh Circle Music Collective
|Denver, CO
|Jun 15
|Vultures
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jun 17
|Remedy Brewing
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Jun 18
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Jun 19
|Underground Music Venue (Cafe)
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 20
|Mickey’s Tavern
|Madison, WI
|Jun 21
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jun 22
|Reggies / Music Joint
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 23
|Black Circle
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 24
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 25
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 26
|Amys Place
|Buffalo, NY
|w/Jetsam
|Jun 27
|Expo Vintage
|Toronto, ON
|w/Jetsam
|Jun 28
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Jetsam
|Jun 29
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|w/Jetsam
|Jun 30
|Monkey House
|Burlington, VT
|w/Jetsam