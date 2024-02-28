Inter Arma announce new album, release “New Heaven”

Inter Arma have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called New Heaven and will be out on April 26 via Relapse Records. The band has also released the audio for the title track. Inter Arma released their covers album Garbers Days Revisited in 2020 and released their album Sulphur English in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

New Heaven tracklist

New Heaven

Violet Seizures

Desolation’s Harp

Endless Grey

Gardens in the Dark

The Children the Bombs Overlooked

Concrete Cliffs

Forest Service Road Blues