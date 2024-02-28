Inter Arma announce new album, release “New Heaven”

by Em Moore
Inter Arma have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called New Heaven and will be out on April 26 via Relapse Records. The band has also released the audio for the title track. Inter Arma released their covers album Garbers Days Revisited in 2020 and released their album Sulphur English in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
New Heaven tracklist
New Heaven
Violet Seizures
Desolation’s Harp
Endless Grey
Gardens in the Dark
The Children the Bombs Overlooked
Concrete Cliffs
Forest Service Road Blues