Cloud Nothings to release new album, share “Running Through The Campus” video

by Em Moore
Cloud Nothings have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Final Summer and will be out on April 19 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Running Through The Campus” which was directed and edited by Errick Easterday. Cloud Nothings released The Shadow I Remember in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Final Summer tracklist
1. Final Summer
2. Daggers of Light
3. I'd Get Along
4. Mouse Policy
5. Silence
6. Running Through The Campus
7. The Golden Halo
8. Thank Me For Playing
9. On The Chain
10. Common Mistake