Flying Raccoon Suit announce US tour

Flying Raccoon Suit
by

Flying Raccoon Suit have announced US tour dates for this spring. The dates include two dates with Half Past Two and Omnigone. Flying Raccoon Suit released their album Moonflower in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 27TBATBATBA
Apr 28715 ClubDenver, COw/The Dendrites, Sorry Sweetheart, Skank Williams
Apr 29The BoardwalkOrem, UTw/Wicked Bears, The Anchorage
May 01Eagle Aerie HallLas Vegas, NYw/The Dollheads, Desert Island Boys, Hard Pipe Hitters
May 03Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CAw/Half Past Two, Omnigone
May 04Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CAw/Half Past Two, Omnigone
May 05Rolls and BowlsSan Luis, AZw/Epic 18, Jeers, Steady Souls
May 07LovebuzzEl Paso, TXw/La Chapuza, Mia Antifa
May 08StarlighterSan Antonio, TX