Flying Raccoon Suit announce US tour

by Em Moore
Flying Raccoon Suit have announced US tour dates for this spring. The dates include two dates with Half Past Two and Omnigone. Flying Raccoon Suit released their album Moonflower in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 27
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Apr 28
|715 Club
|Denver, CO
|w/The Dendrites, Sorry Sweetheart, Skank Williams
|Apr 29
|The Boardwalk
|Orem, UT
|w/Wicked Bears, The Anchorage
|May 01
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Las Vegas, NY
|w/The Dollheads, Desert Island Boys, Hard Pipe Hitters
|May 03
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Half Past Two, Omnigone
|May 04
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Half Past Two, Omnigone
|May 05
|Rolls and Bowls
|San Luis, AZ
|w/Epic 18, Jeers, Steady Souls
|May 07
|Lovebuzz
|El Paso, TX
|w/La Chapuza, Mia Antifa
|May 08
|Starlighter
|San Antonio, TX