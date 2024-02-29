Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Belvedere and The Decline have announced co-headlining shows for Australia for this spring. The Decline released Magical Misery Tour in 2023. Belvedere will be touring Japan in May, touring the UK and Europe with Strung Out in July, and released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 22
|Vinnies
|Gold Coast
|May 23
|Stranded Bar
|Brisbane
|May 24
|La La Las
|Wollongong
|May 25
|Marrickville Bowlo
|Sydney
|May 26
|Hamilton Station Hotel
|Newcastle
|May 29
|Basement
|Canberra
|May 31
|Crown and Anchor
|Adelaide
|Jun 01
|The Tote
|Melbourne