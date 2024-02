, Posted by Tours 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Belvedere and The Decline have announced co-headlining shows for Australia for this spring. The Decline released Magical Misery Tour in 2023. Belvedere will be touring Japan in May, touring the UK and Europe with Strung Out in July, and released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.