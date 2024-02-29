Dreamwell and Circuit Circuit have announced US shows together for April. The shows will take place after Dreamwell’s run of shows with Meth. earlier in the month. Dreamwell released their album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You in 2023 and we spoke to KZ, Aki, and Ryan about it last year. Circuit Circuit related their EP Body Songs in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 25
|The Elm
|Henderson, KY
|Apr 26
|The Pilot Light
|Knoxville, TN
|Apr 27
|The Imperial Lounge
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 28
|The Crown
|Baltimore, MD