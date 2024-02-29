One Step Closer announce new album, release “Leap Years” video

One Step Closer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All You Embrace and will be out on May 17 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song (appropriately, today being February 29, called) “Leap Years” which was directed by the band and Derek Rathbun. One Step Closer begin their North American co-headlining tour with Anxious and Koyo today. The band released their EP Songs For The Willow in 2023 and their album This Place You Know in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.