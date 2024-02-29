Two men convicted of killing Jam Master Jay

As you know, Jam Master Jay or Run-DMC was killed in 2002 with little progress being made in the investigation for years. Then, in 2020, Karl Jordan Jr., also known as "Little D" and "Noid," and Ronald Washington, also known as "Tinard," were charged with murder. At the time, the police described the killing as a drug deal gone bad. Earlier this week, both defendants were found guilty of murder. Each Defendant will be sentenced later this year, with the minimum sentence to be 20 years. The defendants may also be sentenced to death.

U.S.Attorney Breon Pearce issued a statement: "“It's no mystery why it took years to indict and arrest the defendants. The witnesses in the recording studio knew the killers, and they were terrified that they would be retaliated against if they cooperated with law enforcement and identified the ruthless executioners of Mr. Mizell," Peace said, "but their strength and resolve in testifying at this trial were a triumph of right over wrong and courage over fear. We cannot and should not accept the victimization and killing of members of our communities.”