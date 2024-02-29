Eloy Casagrande suddenly quits Sepultura

Perhaps surprisingly, drummer Eloy Casagrande has quit Sepultura, just after the band announced that 2024/5 will be their last period as an active band. Casagrande had been drumming for the band for about 13 years. Suicidal Tendencies drummer Greyson Nekrutman will be with the band for their final treks.

While Casagrande did not issue a statement, Sepultura did: "The Celebrating Life Through Death tour, a farewell tour over the next 18 months that will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary and also its farewell to the stage.

Beginning of December the group clearly defined the intention at the announcement, it is a 'conscious and planned death.' As poetic as it sounds, a tour of this magnitude took nearly of year of preparing and planning which would require a lot commitment, ethics and loyalty to their fans, as well as respecting for the band's history - something that is a clear priority to Andreas Kisser, Derrick Green and Paulo Xisto.

However, on February 6th a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.

Luckily american virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the postion of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour. "