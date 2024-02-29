On February 28, Jhariah played The Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. PIAO opened the show. Jhariah released their album of live tracks and alternate versions of songs, A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO LUCK AND LIABILITY, in 2023 and released their album A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO FAKING YOUR DEATH in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.