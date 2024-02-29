On February 28, Jhariah played The Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. PIAO opened the show. Jhariah released their album of live tracks and alternate versions of songs, A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO LUCK AND LIABILITY, in 2023 and released their album A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO FAKING YOUR DEATH in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch the show. Check out his photos below.