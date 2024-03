5 hours ago by Em Moore

Quebec City-based punk rockers The Long Run, made up of Emilie Plamondon of the Punk Roquette podcast, Scott Halliquist of Ten Foot Pole, Pierre-Luc Fillion of Go Great Guns, and Seb Ladouceur of Our Darkest Days, have released a new song. It is called “Calling Names” and is available digitally now. The Long Run released their debut single “Running On Eggshells” in 2023. Check out the song below.