Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler to release physical copies of 'Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC'

Last year Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler released their collaborative benefit album Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC on Bandcamp and they’ve just announced that the album will be getting a physical version. The album will be available on vinyl via Get Better Records on March 22. All of the proceeds will be going to NEFOC, an Indigenous and POC-led organization that connects POC farmers and land stewards to land “while centering and respecting Indigenous sovereignty”. A video for “Decoder Ring” which features Katie Alice Greer of Priests has also been released. The video was directed and edited by Vice Cooler and was shot in one take using a backup camera from a Ford Explorer. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Land Trust: Benefit For North East Farmers of Color
1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)
2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)
3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)
4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)
5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)
6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)
7. Can't Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)
8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)
9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)
10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)
11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)
12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)
13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)
14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)
15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)
16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)