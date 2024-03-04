Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler to release physical copies of 'Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC'

Last year Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler released their collaborative benefit album Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC on Bandcamp and they’ve just announced that the album will be getting a physical version. The album will be available on vinyl via Get Better Records on March 22. All of the proceeds will be going to NEFOC, an Indigenous and POC-led organization that connects POC farmers and land stewards to land “while centering and respecting Indigenous sovereignty”. A video for “Decoder Ring” which features Katie Alice Greer of Priests has also been released. The video was directed and edited by Vice Cooler and was shot in one take using a backup camera from a Ford Explorer. Check out the video and tracklist below.