Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Tentacle Fest, the festival put together by Alternative Tentacles, has announced its lineup for this year. The festival will take place over the course of three days in April. Build Them to Break, Middle-Aged Queers, and a to be announced band will be playing on April 18. Fleshies, Sandrider, M.I.A., and Moms With Bangs! will be playing on April 19. The Darts, DFMK, and Wheelchair Sports Camp will be playing on April 20. All shows will take place at Thee Stork Club in Oakland, California.