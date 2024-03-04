Watch a new video by Bad Mary!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York-based punks Bad Mary! The video is for the re-recorded version of their song “Forget About It” and was directed by the band’s guitarist David Henderson. Speaking about the track bassist Mike Staub said,



”’Forget About It’ is a song we've been playing in our sets for years. It's probably the song that we have played the most as a band. An important part of every set, it's been a crowd favorite forever. With Better(er) Days we really wanted to capture the live energy and the chaos of a song with less than two chords, one line of lyrics, and a one-note guitar solo”.

Lead vocalist Amanda Mac added,



"I love performing this song. It's a fun and wacky song that's simple and only has one line of lyrics. We wanted to capture that manic live state when rerecording this one and wanted to make sure the live energy is in there"

”Forget About It” is off their upcoming Better(er) Days EP which features recorded and remixed versions of songs from their first album Better Days to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Better(er) Days will be out in June. Watch the video below!