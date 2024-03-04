Lightmares to release new album

Lightmares
by

Sudbury-based garage punks Lightmares have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dear Life and will be out on March 15 via Tarantula Tapes. Lightmares released both their split with Heavy Petter and their EP Nu Toys in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.

Dear Life Tracklist

Brother Guitar

Black Balloon

Stick It (No Hard Feelings)

Brand New House

The Needle

Satisfied Either Way

Make Me A Star

Moondish (Something You Can’t Hide)

It Was A Love Song

This City At Night

Curtesy For The Shitsucker

Confidence is Kryptonite