Lightmares to release new album

by Em Moore
Sudbury-based garage punks Lightmares have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dear Life and will be out on March 15 via Tarantula Tapes. Lightmares released both their split with Heavy Petter and their EP Nu Toys in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.
Dear Life Tracklist
Brother Guitar
Black Balloon
Stick It (No Hard Feelings)
Brand New House
The Needle
Satisfied Either Way
Make Me A Star
Moondish (Something You Can’t Hide)
It Was A Love Song
This City At Night
Curtesy For The Shitsucker
Confidence is Kryptonite