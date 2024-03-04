Two new episodes of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to are now up! On episode #649.4 Em plays some of the best new songs from January including songs by Sprints, Spaced, Gouge Away, Sissy XO, Green Day, Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Stay Inside, Teamonade, B00B, Buio Omega, Infant Island, Kaonashi, Frail Body, Agriculture, Bob Vylan, Gustaf, Fat Dog, Hot Garbage, Lazer Bullet, Annalies Tang, Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow, Cheekface, and so many more.
On episode #649.5 Em plays some of the best songs from February including songs by CHERYM, Thunder Queens, Crush Fund, Whoredrobe, BRAT, Second Impact, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Rotting In Dirt, Meth., ZOMBIESHARK!, Gulfer, Lambrini Girls, Ekko Astral, Crawlers, Heavenly Blue, Wine Lips, Bad Egg, Couch Slut, Vial, Suzie True, The OBGMs, Half Past Two, METZ, NØ MAN, Sludge Bunny, and so many more. Listen to the episodes below!