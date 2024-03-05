La Dispute release two new songs “16” and “Reformation”

La Dispute have released two new tracks. They are called “16” and “Reformation”. Both of the songs were originally released on Patreon a few years ago and were also released briefly as part of the band’s holiday fundraiser. The songs are off the band’s upcoming EP Here, Hear IV which is made up of 4 new tracks from the Hear, Here recording session and 4 b-sides from their “new alternative writing project” called MEANTIME. It will be out on March 12. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the songs below.