Blind Equation and Your Arms Are My Cocoon to tour Eastern Asia, Australia, and New Zealand

Blind Equation
by Tours

Blind Equation and Your Arms Are My Cocoon have announced tour dates for Eastern Asia and Australia for this spring. Soccer., Mouseatouille, and DEATHTRIPPA will be joining them on select dates. Blind Equation released their album Death Awaits in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
April 3TBAHo Chi Minh, VD
April 4TBABangkok, TH
 April 5Mow's BarManila, PH
 April 6TBASingapore, SG
 April 7TBAJohor, MY
April 10The AftermathHong Kong, CN
April 13Club SharpSeoul, SK
 April 14ACSSeoul, SK
April 18HokageOsaka, JPw/Soccer. 
April 19Studio 246Nagoya, JPw/Soccer. 
April 20SpreadTokyo, JPw/Soccer. 
April 21Peak ActionFukushima, JPw/Soccer. 
April 22MoonstepTokyo, JP
April 24TBAJakarta, ID
April 25The Bearded LadyBrisbane, AU
 April 26TBASydney, AUw/Mouseatouille
 April 27Thornbury Bowls ClubMelbourne, AUw/Mouseatouille 
May 1Whammy BarAuckland, NZw/DEATHTRIPPA 
May 2ValhallaWellington, NZw/DEATHTRIPPA