Blind Equation and Your Arms Are My Cocoon have announced tour dates for Eastern Asia and Australia for this spring. Soccer., Mouseatouille, and DEATHTRIPPA will be joining them on select dates. Blind Equation released their album Death Awaits in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|April 3
|TBA
|Ho Chi Minh, VD
|April 4
|TBA
|Bangkok, TH
|April 5
|Mow's Bar
|Manila, PH
|April 6
|TBA
|Singapore, SG
|April 7
|TBA
|Johor, MY
|April 10
|The Aftermath
|Hong Kong, CN
|April 13
|Club Sharp
|Seoul, SK
|April 14
|ACS
|Seoul, SK
|April 18
|Hokage
|Osaka, JP
|w/Soccer.
|April 19
|Studio 246
|Nagoya, JP
|w/Soccer.
|April 20
|Spread
|Tokyo, JP
|w/Soccer.
|April 21
|Peak Action
|Fukushima, JP
|w/Soccer.
|April 22
|Moonstep
|Tokyo, JP
|April 24
|TBA
|Jakarta, ID
|April 25
|The Bearded Lady
|Brisbane, AU
|April 26
|TBA
|Sydney, AU
|w/Mouseatouille
|April 27
|Thornbury Bowls Club
|Melbourne, AU
|w/Mouseatouille
|May 1
|Whammy Bar
|Auckland, NZ
|w/DEATHTRIPPA
|May 2
|Valhalla
|Wellington, NZ
|w/DEATHTRIPPA