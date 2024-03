19 minutes ago by Em Moore

Desert Sharks have released a video for their new song “Deeper”. The video was filmed at Main Drag in Williamsburg Brooklyn and was directed by Brendan McKnight. The song is off their upcoming split with A Very Special Episode which will be out on March 8 via Substitute Scene Records. Desert Sharks will be playing Smartpunk House later this month in Austin and Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. The band released The Tower in 2023. Check out the video below.