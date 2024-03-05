Dreamwell release Audiotree Live Session

Dreamwell have released their Audiotree Live Session. The band played “Good Reasons to Freeze to Death”, “Studying the Greats in Self-Immolation”, “Obelisk of Hands”, “All Towers Drawn in the Equatorial Room”, “Blighttown Type Beat”, and “Body Fountain” from their 2023 album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You along with “Painting Myself A Darker Day” and “Sayaka” from their 2021 album Modern Grotesque. Dreamwell will be touring the US with Meth. in early April and will be touring the US with Circuit Circuit later that month. Check out the session in full below.