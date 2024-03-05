SeeYouSpaceCowboy announce new album, release two new tracks

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Coup De Grâce and will be out on April 19 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released two new tracks “Respite For A Tragic Tale” which features iRis.EXE and “Silhouettes in Motion”. A video for both songs has also been released that was directed by Hannah Gray Hall. SeeYouSpaceCowboy will be touring North America with Better Lovers starting in April and released their album The Romance of Affliction in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Coup De Grâce Tracklist
1. Allow Us To Set The Scene
2. Subtle Whispers To Take Your Breath Away
3. And The Two Slipped Into Shadows
4. Red Wine And Discontent
5. Lubricant Like Kerosene (ft. Kim Dracula)
6. Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)
7. Silhouettes In Motion
8. To The Dance Floor For Shelter (ft. Courtney Laplante)
9. Rhythm And Rapture (ft. nothing,nowhere.)
10. Sister With A Gun
11. Chewing The Scenery
12. Curtain Call