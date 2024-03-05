Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Project Pabst has announced its lineup for this year. Billy Idol, T-Pain, Violent Femmes, Gossip, Strfkr, Shannon and The Clams, Dehd, La Luz, Home Front, and Alien Boy will be playing on July 27. Big Thief, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Rosenstock, Soccer Mommy, Militarie Gun, Kenny Mason, Miya Folick, Sweeping Promises, and Glitterfox will be playing on July 28. Both dates will take place at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.