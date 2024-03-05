The Iron Roses release “Soldier of Fortune” video, announce tour dates (US, CAN, EU)

The Iron Roses
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

The Iron Roses have released a video for their song “Soldier of Fortune”. The video was filmed and directed by Gideon Rothmann. The song is off their self-titled album which was released in 2023. The Iron Roses will be touring North America and Europe starting in April. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityDetails
4/12St Catharines, ONw/Lowest of The Low
4/13Toronto, ONw/Lowest of The Low
4/27Lancaster, PA
5/1Vienna, VAw/Lowest of The Low
5/2Brooklyn, NYw/Lowest of The Low
5/3Medford, MAw/Lowest of The Low
5/4Providence, RIw/Lowest of The Low
5/9Pittsburgh, PAw/Hit Like A Girl
5/10Toledo, OHw/Hit Like A Girl
5/11Lansing, MIw/Hit Like A Girl
5/13Chicago, ILw/Hit Like A Girl
5/14Lakewood, OHw/Hit Like A Girl
5/15Rochester, NYw/Hit Like A Girl, Blind Adam, Matt Pless
5/16Stroudsburg, PAw/Hit Like A Girl, Blind Adam, Matt Pless
5/17MontrealPouzza Fest
5/24Las Vegas, NVclub show w/ ALL
5/25Las Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling
6/1Wels, AT
6/28Münster, DE