The Iron Roses release “Soldier of Fortune” video, announce tour dates (US, CAN, EU)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Iron Roses have released a video for their song “Soldier of Fortune”. The video was filmed and directed by Gideon Rothmann. The song is off their self-titled album which was released in 2023. The Iron Roses will be touring North America and Europe starting in April. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Details
|4/12
|St Catharines, ON
|w/Lowest of The Low
|4/13
|Toronto, ON
|w/Lowest of The Low
|4/27
|Lancaster, PA
|5/1
|Vienna, VA
|w/Lowest of The Low
|5/2
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Lowest of The Low
|5/3
|Medford, MA
|w/Lowest of The Low
|5/4
|Providence, RI
|w/Lowest of The Low
|5/9
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Hit Like A Girl
|5/10
|Toledo, OH
|w/Hit Like A Girl
|5/11
|Lansing, MI
|w/Hit Like A Girl
|5/13
|Chicago, IL
|w/Hit Like A Girl
|5/14
|Lakewood, OH
|w/Hit Like A Girl
|5/15
|Rochester, NY
|w/Hit Like A Girl, Blind Adam, Matt Pless
|5/16
|Stroudsburg, PA
|w/Hit Like A Girl, Blind Adam, Matt Pless
|5/17
|Montreal
|Pouzza Fest
|5/24
|Las Vegas, NV
|club show w/ ALL
|5/25
|Las Vegas, NV
|Punk Rock Bowling
|6/1
|Wels, AT
|6/28
|Münster, DE