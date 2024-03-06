Liturgy / Body Void (US and Canada)

Liturgy
by Tours

Liturgy have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Body Void will be joining them on all dates. Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek will be joining them on select dates. Liturgy released their album 93696 in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 30Boston, MAMiddle East Upstairs
 May 31Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz PDB (w/Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek)
June 01Toronto, ONPrepare the Ground
 June 02Detroit, MISanctuary (w/Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek)
 June 04Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
 June 05Cincinnati, OHLegends Bar 
June 07Atlanta, GAThe Earl 
June 08Orlando, FLThe Conduit 
June 09Miami, FLGramps 
June 12Chapel Hill, NCLocal 506
 June 13Washtington, DCSongbyrd Music House 
June 14Philadelphia, PAMilk Boy 
June 15NYC, NYLe Poisson Rouge