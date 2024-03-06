Liturgy have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Body Void will be joining them on all dates. Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek will be joining them on select dates. Liturgy released their album 93696 in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 30
|Boston, MA
|Middle East Upstairs
|May 31
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz PDB (w/Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek)
|June 01
|Toronto, ON
|Prepare the Ground
|June 02
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary (w/Vermin Womb and Sissy Spacek)
|June 04
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|June 05
|Cincinnati, OH
|Legends Bar
|June 07
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|June 08
|Orlando, FL
|The Conduit
|June 09
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|June 12
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Local 506
|June 13
|Washtington, DC
|Songbyrd Music House
|June 14
|Philadelphia, PA
|Milk Boy
|June 15
|NYC, NY
|Le Poisson Rouge