Full of Hell announce new album, release “Doors to Mental Agony” video

Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Coagulated Bliss and will be out on April 26 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released a video for their new song “Doors to Mental Agony” which was directed by Erich Richter. Full of Hell released their album with Nothing, No Birds Sang, as well as their record with Gasp in 2023. The band will be touring North America with Dying Fetus starting in April. Check out the video and tracklist below.