Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southern California-based ska punks CodeName: Rocky! The video is for their song “Little Devil” which features Tahlena Chikami of Bite Me Bambi. The video was directed by Chris Graue. Speaking about the song, vocalist Justin Picon said,



"I’ve always thought of ‘Little Devil’ as a modern-day Medusa. She lures you in just to break your heart. You go into it thinking you have your guard up, but it doesn’t matter. She finds a way in & when she strikes, she doesn’t miss. The song serves as a warning to help the next guy avoid the heartache, but it doesn’t help. In verse 2 she tells us not to fight it because she enjoys the hunt.

I remember writing this song with our drummer Drew and as soon as we started talking about having a female voice, Tahlena of Bite Me Bambi was the first person we both thought of. We were all happy when she agreed to do it. She has an awesome vocal range & the ability go from sweet/innocent to tough/in your face, and that's the perfect combo for this song.”