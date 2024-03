9 hours ago by Em Moore

The Slime have released a new EP called Trapped On Blood Island. The EP features three new tracks, "Beyond Dead", "Blood Island", and "Nude". The EP will be out on April 27 via Cursed Blessings Records. The three tracks from that EP will also appear on their upcoming full length which will be out later this year on the label. The Slime released their album Living On Borrowed Slime in 2022. Check out the songs below.